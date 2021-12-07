Dust storm expected on Wednesday throughout Israel

dust storm is expected to hit Israel, especially in the Negev region, causing high levels of air pollution on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry warned on Tuesday.

Strong winds will carry dust from the Sinai Peninsula and spark local sandstorms in the Negev region.

The Health Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry recommend that sensitive populations, including those with heart or lung diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women, refrain from physical activity outdoors. The general population is recommended to reduce physical activity outdoors.

The air quality in the north and central Israel will improve in the late afternoon in evening as rain begins falling in these regions. The air quality in the Negev is expected to improve during the night.

The Nature and Parks Authority warned that flash floods are expected in the Judean Desert and southern Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. The authority stressed that it is absolutely forbidden to enter streams until the water level drops completely, as the floods can pose a deadly risk.

Flash flood in the South (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, scattered rain will begin falling in northern Israel on Wednesday morning and begin intensifying and moving southward into central Israel as the day continues. Thunderstorms are possible with flooding possible along the coast.

Temperatures will drop noticeably as the day continues. Snow may fall on Mt. Hermon. The low temperatures in Israel on Wednesday will range between 48F (9C) and 68F (20C).