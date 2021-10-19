Earthquake felt throughout Israel, ministry issues guidelines

An earthquake was felt throughout Israel on Tuesday morning after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck south of the Greek holiday island of Rhodes, about 600 km west of Haifa, according to the Energy Ministry's seismological division.

This earthquake was also felt in Cyprus and even in Cairo, according to the ESMC, who marked it as having a magnitude of 6.4.

No damage was reported in Israel, but the Energy Ministry has issued guidelines for what to do in the event of a serious earthquake

1. Go outside

Those inside buildings should go outside. If this is impossible, head to a bomb shelter with the door and windows opened, or head to the stairwell to go down to the exit. If this is still not possible, hide under heavy furniture.

2. Stay away from dangerous structures

People who are outdoors should avoid standing close to buildings, bridges and electricity pylons.

3. Leave the beach

Some earthquakes could cause a tsunami, so it is advised that one stay away from the beach.

4. Stop driving

Drivers should pull their vehicles over, turn off the engine and get out into the open but it is important to keep clear of bridges or interchanges.

This is a developing story.