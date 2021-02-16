The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
East J'lem residents suspected of hate crime against Jewish individual

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 11:12
Two men from the neighborhood of Isawiya in east Jerusalem, suspected of taking part in a hate crime in Jerusalem last week, were indicted on Tuesday morning, Walla reported. 
The incident took place in the Old City in Jerusalem last week, when the suspects noticed a Jewish individual and decided to severely assault him. 
The attorney's office has requested the Jerusalem District Court extend the suspects' arrest.   
Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 10:54 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,138 new cases, 7.25% of tests positive
Health Minister: We can't do much about mass prayers at Temple Mount
Iranian Judoka Mollaei asks to train with Israel team ahead of TLV event
Israel set to surpass 4 million people vaccinated today
Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:23 AM
N.Korean crosses armed border in potential defection to South
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:10 AM
US 'outraged' by Iraq rocket attack, Blinken says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 04:57 AM
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases VS 9 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:46 AM
Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu - EMSC
US Harris speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:28 AM
Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:06 AM
Coronavirus cabinet approves current restrictions extension until Sunday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/16/2021 12:51 AM
Pelosi: US lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 11:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,447 infected, with 7.9% positive rate
