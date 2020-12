Earlier on Friday, a panel of external advisers to the US FDA voted in favor of allowing emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I am pleased to hear that Pfizer's vaccine has passed a critical phase with FDA's approval. This is a great message for Israeli citizens as well," Edelstein said in a statement. "I instructed the health ministry to review the approval and submit its recommendations in the coming days," he added.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein congratulated Pfizer on Friday evening for passing yet another hurdle on its way to receiving FDA approval for its coronavirus vaccine, Haaretz reported.