"In order to cancel Haman's decree, the people of Israel showed complete solidarity and fasted for three days with Esther," said Edelstein.

"I am not asking you to fast for three days. I am just asked you to follow the regulations. Do it for the business owners who just got back to work. For the culture world, hotel's and education. For our health and life. For the children who cannot be vaccinated yet.

"Do not go to parties or celebrations. Celebrate at home."

Some 4.5 million Israelis have been vaccinated with approximately three million of them having received both doses, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday. Edelstein went on to say that this is not enough people vaccinated for Israelis to celebrate without restraint on Purim.