Education Min. publishes COVID-19 morbidity rates among students

The Education Ministry published on Tuesday the coronavirus morbidity rates of students in Israel's education system, which resumed activity on Sunday.According to the data, 270 kindergarten children out of 592,000 were diagnosed with coronavirus, which is 2.86% of the current number of patients in Israel.Out of 1,067,464 elementary school students, 509 were diagnosed with coronavirus, which is 5.21% of the total number of patients.Overall, some 1,322 students were diagnosed with coronavirus.Three out of 5,000 schools and 167 kindergartens out of 21,000 have so far been closed since education returned to Israel due to relatively high morbidity rates.