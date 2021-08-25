The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Education Ministry: Parents' entry into schools possible with Green Pass

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 10:08
The Education Ministry announced Wednesday morning that parents will be able to enter educational institutions for ceremonies, meetings, and parent-teacher conferences, provided that they present a Green Pass or a negative corona test 24 hours prior, Ynet reported.
The outline for the opening of the year, which the ministry passed to the district administrators, states that all participants will be required to wear masks and that a gathering limit of up to 50 participants in closed structures and 100 in open areas will be applied.
Two suspects of the Ashdod gang rape arrested
Coronavirus in the IDF: Over 2,200 new cases
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,891 new cases, 2nd day in row nearing 10,000
Around 300 daycare workers protest in Tel Aviv
Gaza man confirmed dead from clashes on Israel border
Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 07:45 AM
Bennett lands in Washington ahead of Biden meeting
Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 04:57 AM
UK PM Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after Aug 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2021 01:23 AM
IDF shoots at 2 terrorists throwing Molotov cocktails
Ehud Barak wishes Bennett luck on Washington visit
300 ultra-Orthodox Jews block Bar-Ilan junction to protest light rail
Israel Police investigate death of 3-year-old stranded in car
Israel Police arrest driving tutor for sexually harassing students
Biden decides not to extend Aug. 31 pull-out from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 07:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by