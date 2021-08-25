Education Ministry: Parents' entry into schools possible with Green Pass

The Education Ministry announced Wednesday morning that parents will be able to enter educational institutions for ceremonies, meetings, and parent-teacher conferences, provided that they present a Green Pass or a negative corona test 24 hours prior, Ynet reported.

The outline for the opening of the year, which the ministry passed to the district administrators, states that all participants will be required to wear masks and that a gathering limit of up to 50 participants in closed structures and 100 in open areas will be applied.