Egypt to Israel: Do not increase attacks on Gaza Strip - report

Egypt has asked Israel not to increase its attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Al-Arabiya network early Tuesday morning. This coincides with an announcement by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh that he is ready for a de-escalation if Israel commits to it as well. Antony Blinken on Sunday and US President Joe Biden on Monday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas might be within reach.Egypt has been working to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip in recent days, even discussing the option with US Secretary of State
"Egypt is going to great lengths to reach a ceasefire between the Israelis and Palestinians - and hope still exists that a collective action could end the conflict," he said in an Al Arabiya interview.
"It is increasingly important to calm the spirits and end the violence and the killing," the Egyptian president added.
Over the weekend Israeli and Arab media reported that Egypt had worked to negotiate a 12-hour ceasefire between the parties. Israel had objected to the deal's terms.
According to Al Arabiya, Egypt was preparing to send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and to Gaza, in another attempt to promote calm between Israel and Hamas. Reuters contributed to this report.