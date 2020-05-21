Egyptian Minister congratulates Minister Steinitz on retaining position

Petroleum Minister Tarek al-Molla congratulated Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Thursday for retaining his ministerial position.Al-Molla congratulated Steinitz in the name of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum based in Cairo, "I am sure that we will continue with the important cooperation between Egypt and Israel created during your tenure. We've been following the news, and I'm glad to hear the good news, you deserve the job."Al-Molla and Steinitz have concluded that they will reconvene the regional Gas Forum again soon to finalize the agreement and become an international organization, which they have been promoting for the past year and a half.