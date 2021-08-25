Ehud Barak wishes Bennett luck on Washington visit

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak has offered his best wishes to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he departed on Tuesday evening to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden.

"Iran is closer than ever to becoming a nuclear state due to the failures of Netanyahu and Trump," Barak wrote on Twitter. "If Bennett reaches an understanding with President Biden, he may be able to repair the heavy damages caused by their predecessors," he added.

Barak concluded by wishing Bennett luck.



ראש ממשלה חדש ממריא לפגישה בבית הלבן. ברקע, איראן שקרובה מאי פעם להיות ׳מדינת סף גרעינית׳ כתוצאה ממחדלי תקופת טראמפ ונתניהו. אם ישכיל בנט להגיע להבנות עם הנשיא ביידן, אולי יצליחו לתקן חלק מהנזק הכבד שהותירו קודמיהם. מי ייתן וכך יהיה. בהצלחה! pic.twitter.com/npwA67nJJQ

— אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) August 24, 2021