Eight-year-old child with Down Syndrome found alone on Route 6

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 18:11
An eight-year-old child suffering from Down Syndrome has been found on the sides of Route 6 by a passenger who happened to arrive on the scene, who then called Magen David Adom (MDA) to alert them, N12 reported.
The child was transferred to Sheba Medical Center suffering from trauma. "When we arrived on the scene, one of the citizens signaled us to stop and led us to the sides of the road [where the child was] suffering from severe trauma," the MDA paramedic on the scene said. "We gave him an initial medical treatment on the field and transferred him to the hospital where he's in severe, but stable, condition."
