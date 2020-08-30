Eilat gang rape: Police to file prosecutor's declaration against suspects

This is a prelude to the actual indictment being filed in the near future by the State Prosecutor.



The investigative team has tracked down a total of 17 suspects related to the violent affair over the past 10 days, 14 of whom are currently under arrest. Ten of the suspects arrested are minors; three of those arrested were released from police custody under restrictive conditions.



The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was vacationing with a friend in Eilat and had become inebriated when she was gang-raped by a group of men earlier this month.

Israel Police will file their prosecutor's declaration against the suspects in the Eilat gang-rape case, Channel 13 reported on Sunday morning.