The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

El Al agrees to sell and lease back three aircraft in $76m. deal

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 23, 2020 22:03
Israel's flagship carrier El Al has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell and lease back three Boeing 737-800 aircraft to a foreign company.
The aircraft, expected to be sold for approximately $76 million, will be leased back to El Al for a period of eight years.El Al said on Monday that it was in "advanced negotiations" with an Israeli bank and the Finance Ministry as it seeks a $345m. government-secured loan, which will reportedly require layoffs of 1,600 of the airline's 6,500-strong staff.
California suffered state's deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak-115 dea
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 10:36 PM
Coronavirus cases accelerate in Peru to top 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 09:33 PM
Coronavirus death toll in France close to 22,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:34 PM
Trump calls on CDC head to walk back remarks on coronavirus second wave
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:28 PM
Coronavirus cases in Turkey rise by 3,116 new cases, death toll by 115
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:26 PM
Number of job losses in US top post-Great Recession employment gains
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 08:25 PM
US coronavirus deaths top 48,000, averaging 2,000 lives lost a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 07:52 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll is up, but rate of new cases down
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 07:35 PM
Ireland condemns settlement annexation plans
US Senator Elizabeth Warren's brother died from the coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 06:52 PM
Coronavirus: developing world needs $1 trillion debt write-off - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 06:23 PM
Two police officers questioned for allegedly pushing haredi man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/23/2020 05:31 PM
Border Police confront crowd at Kafr 'Aqab over coroanvirus regulations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/23/2020 05:29 PM
Airlines look to refuse refunds with government approval – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/23/2020 04:40 PM
England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises to 16,786
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2020 04:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by