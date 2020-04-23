El Al agrees to sell and lease back three aircraft in $76m. deal

Israel's flagship carrier El Al has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell and lease back three Boeing 737-800 aircraft to a foreign company.The aircraft, expected to be sold for approximately $76 million, will be leased back to El Al for a period of eight years.El Al said on Monday that it was in "advanced negotiations" with an Israeli bank and the Finance Ministry as it seeks a $345m. government-secured loan, which will reportedly require layoffs of 1,600 of the airline's 6,500-strong staff.