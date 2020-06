"There's a standard. These are two different ministries and there can't be one director-general," said Elkin to ynet. "I want to bring someone professional for water and some professional for education. When I was minister for environmental protection and minister for Jerusalem affairs - no one considered there being one director-general."

Each director-general would have an office, aid, secretary, branch manager, spokesperson and driver.

Higher Education Minister and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin demanded two separate director-generals for his two ministries, according to ynet.