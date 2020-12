UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba and Bahraini Ambassador to the US Abdulla Al Khalifa met Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and marked the third day of Hanukkah by lighting the hanukkiah's candles together.

Dremer also spoke to Moroccan Ambassador to the US, Princess Lalla Joumala, and agreed to meet her soon and examine ways of promoting the relations between the countries.

The Emirati and Bahraini Ambassadors to the US lit Hanukkah candles on Saturday, marking the third day of Hanukkah, N12 reported.