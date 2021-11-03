The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ethiopian Aliyah activists to gov't: Save remaining Jews immediately

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 22:15
The Jews of Ethiopia organization calling for the Aliyah of Ethiopia's remaining Jews appealed to the government on Wednesday to bring them to Israel urgently as they are in immediate danger due to the deteriorating political and humanitarian situation in the country, N12 reported.
"We received reports from family members from the Jewish communities about attempts by the Ethiopian government to draft youngsters into the military," the organization said.
"Some are forced to escape and others are hiding from the fierce battles. It is unnecessary to mention what will happen when the rebels or army enter the community's compounds."
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK urge return of democracy in Sudan
11/03/2021 08:19 PM
Israeli man expelled from Sinai after having ammo in bag
11/03/2021 07:48 PM
Three Algerians killed in Moroccan attack - Algerian gov't
11/03/2021 04:26 PM
Poland says Belarus staged armed intrusion at border
11/03/2021 03:57 PM
Fighting kills nine in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu
11/03/2021 02:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by