Ethiopian Aliyah activists to gov't: Save remaining Jews immediately

The Jews of Ethiopia organization calling for the Aliyah of Ethiopia's remaining Jews appealed to the government on Wednesday to bring them to Israel urgently as they are in immediate danger due to the deteriorating political and humanitarian situation in the country, N12 reported.

"We received reports from family members from the Jewish communities about attempts by the Ethiopian government to draft youngsters into the military," the organization said.

"Some are forced to escape and others are hiding from the fierce battles. It is unnecessary to mention what will happen when the rebels or army enter the community's compounds."