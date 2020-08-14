EU foreign affairs chief praises Israel-UAE deal, suspended annexation

I welcome Israel-UAE normalisation; benefits both & is important for regional stability.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles on Friday praised the Israel-UAE normalization deal that was reached on Thursday and stressed its importance in resuming the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations."I welcome Israel-UAE normalisation; benefits both & is important for regional stability. Suspending annexation is positive step, plans should now be abandoned altogether. EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl' agreed parameters," Borrell tweeted.