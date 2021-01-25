The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 25, 2021 16:11
The European Union will hold off from imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday, EU diplomats said, despite the arrest of more than 3,000 people across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Lithuania's foreign minister, arriving in Brussels for a meeting of the bloc's 27 top diplomats, said "a change is in the air in Russia" that the bloc must support, especially after Navalny's detention as he returned to Russia from Germany.
"The EU needs to send a very clear and decisive message that this is not acceptable," Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a video statement, calling for more sanctions on Russian individuals.
However, the EU will for now go for a step-by-step approach with the Kremlin, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to first to go to Moscow to make clear the bloc's anger at Navalny's arrest, two diplomats said. EU states will also press for the release of pro-democracy demonstrators.
The EU already has economic sanctions on the Russian energy, financial and arms sectors over its 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula and has imposed sanctions on Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in response to Navalny's poisoning in August.
Thirteen dead, thousands homeless in Southern Africa after storm Eloise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:35 PM
Essential workers told to increase day care COVID-19 payments - Report
Police officers injured in riot, three Beit Shemesh residents arrested
India says troops had 'minor face-off' with China in Sikkim border area
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 10:20 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,778 cases, 10,417 in quarantine
Ichilov turns ICU into coronavirus ward
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,868 new cases, 9.3% of tests positive
Coronavirus vaccine: 2.6 million Israelis receive vaccine
Vietnam's Communist Party kicks off congress to pick new leadership
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 07:15 AM
US coronavirus cases top 25 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 05:55 AM
Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:19 AM
New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 02:45 AM
17-year-old in ICU after receiving second coronavirus vaccine dose
EU Ambassador to Israel congratulates new embassy opening in the UAE
Ultra-Orthodox rioters smash windows, vandalize J'lem light rail station
