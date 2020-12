Explosions heard in Quneitra, near the Israeli-Syrian border -report

Syria’s SANA news agency said at that time that the strikes, near the village of Rwihinah, south of Quneitra near the Israeli border, and near Jabal Mane near the town of Kiswah south of Damascus, caused “only material damage.”

The strikes then hit eight targets from the Golan Heights to Damascus, including an Iranian military complex near Damascus International Airport; a secret military barracks that acts as a housing complex for senior Iranian officials as well as visiting delegations; a command post for Division 7 of the Syrian army, which cooperates with the Quds Force; and mobile surface-to-air missile trucks that fired toward Israeli jets during the strikes.

Series of powerful explosions were heard in the southern suburbs of the Syrian city of Quneitra, near the Israeli-Syrian border, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news reported, quoting Syrian television.The explosions were in Israeli territory, according to Syrian TV. It is unclear what caused the reported explosions. Late November, Israel acknowledged a series of airstrikes against military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army, in response to explosives that had been placed along the border by an Iranian terrorist cell.This is a developing story.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.