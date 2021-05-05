1 killed, 2 injured in alleged Israeli airstrike targets Syrian coast

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted a site near Latakia and Tartus along Syria's Mediterranean coast on Tuesday night, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

A civilian was killed and two civilians were injured, according to Syrian media.

The strike targeted a "civilian plastic warehouse," according to SANA. Initial reports and video from the scene indicated that a large fire had broken out in the area.

Pictures published by SANA showed a largely destroyed structure on fire.

The last alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria were reported late last month after a surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria and exploded near the nuclear reactor in Dimona in southern Israel. The missile was reportedly fired in response to an alleged Israeli strike in Syria.

