A well-known Israeli dancer was arrested on Thursday for raping a 13-year-old girl in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

The 28-year-old dancer, who teaches at a Kiryat Yam dance school, allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl four years ago.

The girl, who is now 17-years-old, filed a complaint against him this week and Israel Police arrested the man at the school.

The police investigation is ongoing.