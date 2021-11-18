Fatah member in Israeli prison dies due to chronic illness

A member of Fatah who was serving a 19-year prison sentence in an Israeli prison and suffered from a chronic illness passed away at Soroka Medical Center on Thursday morning, according to the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The prisoner was transferred to the hospital from the Shikma Prison after a deterioration in his condition on Tuesday.

The prisoner, originally from Gaza, had been sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted murder in 2008. This was his third time in prison.

The prisoner was identified by Palestinian reports as Sami al-Amour. Earlier reports indicated that al-Amour suffered from a heart condition. Palestinian media accused the IPS of "deliberate medical negligence."