Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests

Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicenter of the original outbreak faces a threatened second wave of infections.

Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with previous cases of infection, or old or densely populated estates, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday, citing a Wuhan government meeting.

Fears of second-round infections just as businesses and schools reopen flared at the weekend after Wuhan reported a cluster of cases, the first since a lockdown was lifted on April 8.

Those infections were previously asymptomatic - people who had the virus but showed no fever or other symptoms.

Authorities should have a clear indication of the number of asymptomatic cases once everyone in the city has been tested, Xinhua said, without giving a time-frame for that process.