A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of her 90-year-old mother in Nof Hagalil, Hebrew media reported on Monday.

The mother was found lifeless in her apartment on Sunday.

Israeli police officers who arrived at the scene detained the woman's daughter for questioning on suspicion of involvement in her death, and at the end of the investigation, she was arrested.

The Nazareth court extended her detention at the request of the police until Thursday.