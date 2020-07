Finance Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday afternoon that Israel's Accountant-General, Roni Hezekiah, has decided to step down from his position in three months.

"The Accountant-General of the Finance Ministry Roni Hezekiah has now informed me that he has decided to end his position in about 3 months. I will soon begin the process of finding a new accountant for the Ministry of Finance," Katz said.