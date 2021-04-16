Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit - presidency

Biden's invitation to Russian President to hold a summit in a third country still stands, the White House said on Thursday after the United States slapped an array of sanctions on Moscow.

"The invitation remains open," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said the United States believes a summit would be a good step forward toward "the development of a stable and predictable relationship" between the two countries.

Biden, who proposed a US-Russian summit, is trying to strike a balance between deterring what Washington sees as hostile Russian behavior, while avoiding a deeper deterioration in US-Russian ties and preserving some room for cooperation.Reuters contributed to this report.