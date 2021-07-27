Fire breaks out in northern Israel, leads to electricity shortages



seen from the central Golan, a fire in northern Israel somewhere an hour ago pic.twitter.com/WLwsLwPTIW July 27, 2021

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning near the Ko'akh junction on Road 90, just south of Kiryat Shmona.The fire was probably caused by flares that the IDF shot overnight, KAN noted, after receiving an indication that there had been an infiltration from Lebanon.The fire has so far damaged electricity lines leading to electricity shortages in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding towns.Highway 90 has been blocked off from Mahanyaim junction to the north, while route 899 has been blocked off from Yesha junction to the south.Another fire has reportedly broken out in the Kinneret area.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.