Fires break out in West Bank, Netanya area 

Two fires broke out on Tuesday, one near Netanya and the other in the West Bank.

Fire in the West Bank, August 24, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)

A field of thorns caught fire near the town of Haniel near Netanya. Six firefighting crews from Netanya arrived to fight the flames and have evacuated the first row of homes in the town. The fire has been contained.

A fire broke out in two locations near the West Bank settlement of Gevaot. Two Elad firefighting jets are fighting the blazes, and are accompanied by backup.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.