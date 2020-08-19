The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
First traces of West Nile virus this year reported in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2020 11:52
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus were recently found in the Arava and Gilboa regions of Israel, according to a statement by the Environmental Protection Ministry on Wednesday.
The Environmental Protection Ministry asked the Eilot and Gilboa Regional Councils to monitor the situation and carry out immediate pest control if necessary.
The virus-carrying mosquitoes were found during standard monitoring operations by the Ministry in July. West Nile Virus is transferred by mosquitoes to humans. It takes about seven to 14 days for those bitten by infected mosquitoes to develop symptoms, including, fever, headaches, weakness, joint and muscle pain, inflammation of the eyelid, rashes and occasionally nausea and diarrhea.
"Mosquito pests develop in the summer when temperatures are high and there is stagnant water. Such events will increase in frequency in the coming years, as climate change worsens," said the ministry in a statement. "It is important to avoid sewers and stagnant water accumulation and we call on the authorities to urgently address places where pests are detected, and also call on the public to be vigilant and take all measures to prevent bites and mosquito pests."
The Environmental Protection Ministry recommends avoiding allowing standing water, using devices and sprays to repel mosquitoes, wearing clothing that covers most of your skin turning on fans inside your home and setting up mosquito nets.
