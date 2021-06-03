Five residents of Bedouin village arrested on terror-related charges

The court indicted Thursday five residents of a Bedouin village in the Negev on terror damage charges after they allegedly knocked over electrical poles, set an electrical cabinet alight and intended to throw rocks at Jews during waves of Arab-Jewish violence in the past weeks, Ynet reported.The indictment indicates that the actions were done on the basis of nationalist and religious ideology and the prosecution asked that the arrest of the five be extended until the end of legal proceedings against them.