Flare explosives set off near Metulla

A number of flare explosives were set off near Metulla on Thursday night, IDF spokesperson reported.
Forces are investigating at the scene.
According to a report by a Hezbollah-affiliated reporter, the IDF launched flares after a person attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israel near Metula. The IDF fired towards the person and towards Lebanese soldiers attempting to arrest the person, and UNIFIL forces are intervening.
هذه هي الأجواء قرب مستعمرة "المطلة" أثناء قيام احد الأشخاص بالتسلل من أطراف #كفركلا إلى الأراضي المحتلة وانتشار قوات معادية وقوة للجيش اللبناني وقوات اليونيفيل الدولية تخللها إطلاق نار و قنابل مضيئة من قبل العدو الصهيوني. pic.twitter.com/nyyLGgEin1— علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib (@alishoeib1970) October 7, 2021