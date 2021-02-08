Floods trigger power outages, evacuations in Indonesia's capital

Floods, heavy rain and power outages led people to evacuate their homes in parts of Indonesia's capital on Monday, with the conditions - worsened by the La Nina weather pattern - expected to continue until March or April.

More than 1,000 people in east and south Jakarta were evacuated after torrential rain overnight, local media reported, with households along the winding Ciliwung River among the worst affected by the floods.

"If the flood gets bigger, we will have to take refuge elsewhere, but if it remains this high, then I think we will decide not to evacuate," said resident Isti Barokah, whose home was flooded.

"Most of our stuff is already on the second floor."