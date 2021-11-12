Foreign Ministry cadet says he was fired after reporting corruption

A cadet in the Foreign Ministry claims that he was fired after he filed a complaint saying that a senior diplomat had provided confidential information to an Arab country, tried to whitewash corruption and promoted the interests of a businessman with whom she allegedly had an affair, Ynet reported on Friday.

The classified information included intelligence assessments and questions about the Iranian nuclear program, among other issues.

The Foreign Ministry stated in response that the plaintiff was fired after he was found to be unsuitable to complete the cadet course and be hired as a permanent employee.