Former accountant-general, Yaron Zeliha, announces new party

Former Finance Ministry accountant-general Yaron Zeliha announced on Wednesday that he will form a new socioeconomic party that will run in the March 23 election.Zeliha, who held the post when Netanyahu was finance minister, announced the New Economic Party that he will head. In a press conference symbolically held at a Tel Aviv club closed due to the coronavirus, Zehliha said his goal is to be finance minister.Zeliha blasted the economic policies not only of Netanyahu, but also Gideon Sa'ar, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett and the corruption of former prime minister Ehud Olmert and his finance minister Avraham Hirchson.