Former IDF chief Eisenkot not entering politics

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 12:26
Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot announced to party leaders on Wednesday that he will not be running in the March 23 election.
Eisenkot told Gideon Sa'ar, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman that he will not be entering "at this time," due in part to it being too close to the end of his army service and a cooling off period that would prevent him from becoming a minister. The many new parties and candidates also persuaded him not to run, he told them.
Eisenkot was considered the only game-changer outside of politics who could make a difference for a party. He was being wooed by several parties, including MK Moshe Ya'alon's Telem Party, Yesh Atid, Blue and White and possibly the Likud.
Iran allocates $150,000 for families of victims of Ukraine plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 01:00 PM
Blast, gunfire heard at Yemen airport in Aden
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 12:58 PM
15 coronavirus patients found on flight from Dubai to Ben-Gurion
Turkey could normalize ties with France, improve ties with
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 11:01 AM
Turkey, US in talks to form joint working group on S-400s
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 10:53 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,584 new cases, 5.7% tests positive
Coronavirus in IDF: 599 infected, 7,201 in quarantine
193 yeshiva students confirmed as infected with coronavirus
Israel surpasses COVID vaccine goal with 152,000 vaccination in one day
Kinneret rises by 0.5 cm, 1.105 meters below upper red line
IDF combat soldiers will be allowed to return home as usual
Abu Dhabi approves remote learning for first two weeks of school
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 07:28 AM
North Korea: Congress will convene for the first time since 2016
First known US case of infectious coronavirus variant found in Colorado
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 12:23 AM
GPS glitches overwhelm phones in Tehran
