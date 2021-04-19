Former IDF veteran who set himself on fire still in critical condition

According to the statement, Saidian is still intubated and sedated. His condition remains critical, as medical teams at the intensive care burn unit at Sheba Medical Center continue to fight for his life.

Saidian, a 26-year-old veteran of the Golani Brigade, arrived at the offices of the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva and set himself on fire.

The Defense Ministry said that Saidian was diagnosed with PTSD, (post-traumatic stress disorder) after seeing combat action during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.

