Former Sayeret Matkal commander supports women enlistment to elite units

After four young Israeli women petitioned the High Court of Justice, demanding that they be allowed to enlist to the IDF elite unit Sayeret Matkal, a former commander of Sayeret Matkal and his former deputy were requested to hand in their opinions.According to reports by Israeli media on Monday morning, both supported the enlistment of women to elite units, stating that "we believe that women can successfully serve as combat soldiers in Sayeret Matkal, and that their integration as combat soldiers will yield a unique and significant contribution, both tactically and organizationally."