Four people were arrested at a hotel in Denver, Colorado on Friday night in relation to the possession of illegal firearms, according to the Denver Police Department.Sources told ABC 7 Denver that police officers had removed 16 long guns, various body armor and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition from their hotel rooms.One of those arrested had posted that he was going to "go out in a big way," on Facebook, referencing his divorce, ABC 7 reported, citing law enforcement sources.