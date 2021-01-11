France reports 310 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 3,582 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure lower than Sunday's 15,944 and than last Monday's 4,022 but the number of people hospitalized for the disease was up for the second day running.France, which is starting to deal with the more infectious variant of the disease, first found in Britain, has now 24,846 patients treated for the virus, a six-day high.France's cumulative total of cases stands at 2,786,838, the sixth-highest in the world. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which ekes out reporting irregularities, stands at 18,155, staying above de 18,000 threshold for the second day running, a sequence unseen since Nov 23.The COVID-19 death toll was up by 310, at 68,060, the seventh-highest in the world, versus a seven-day moving average of 378.