Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since fierce clashes erupted on Sunday between Azerbaijan and its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is run by ethnic Armenians, in the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s.

France said on Tuesday it would call for talks among the 'Minsk Group' - which is led by Russia, France and the United States and mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan - to try to resolve an escalating conflict between the two South Caucasus countries."We will trigger in the coming days a co-ordination of the Minsk Group to clear up what happened, who is responsible and find a way out," an official at Macron's office told Reuters on Tuesday.