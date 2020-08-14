The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France welcomes the normalization of UAE-Israel relations

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2020 00:39
France welcomes the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.
Israel's decision to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank under the historic agreement is a "positive step", Le Drian said in a statement, adding that the suspension "must become a definitive measure." The accord paved the way for a resumption of talks between Israelis and Palestinians with the aim to establish two states, he said, calling it "the only option" to achieve peace in the region.
Brazil reports 1261 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:02 AM
UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands, others
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:37 AM
Yale illegally discriminates against Asians, whites - US Justice Dept
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:34 AM
Fortnite maker sues Apple after removal of game from App Store
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:30 AM
Health Ministry tells the public to avoid entering Kfar Yarka
  • By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 08/14/2020 12:14 AM
UAE minister invites Miri Regev to visit the country
Three Katyusha rockets fell into Iraq’s Balad air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:45 PM
Iran official says UAE is serving Zionist crimes in Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:18 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality lit up with UAE, Israeli flags following deal
Kushner: Israel-UAE deal culminates 1.5 years of discussions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:55 PM
Dannon welcomes UAE-Israel deal, calls for application of sovereignty
Senior Palestinian, Hanan Ashrawi, calls Israeli-UAE deal "sell-out"
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:30 PM
Saudi led coalition in Yemen says intercepted drone, ballistic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:12 PM
Biden calls UAE deal 'historic step', praises UAE recognition of Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:57 PM
IDF reports 282 active coronavirus cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by