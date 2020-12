"The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly," the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination program on Dec. 27.

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.