Coronavirus czar Roni Gamzu said that hundreds of deaths may occur among Israeli-Arabs from the coronavirus if its not taken seriously in terms of preventing its spread and following Health Ministry guidelines, according to a Walla news report.

"The increase within Israel's Arab sector stems from a kind of indifference. The state and us have tried to explain to them [the virus seriousness]," he said. "If it was up to me, I would have initiated a lockdown six weeks ago," Gamzu added.