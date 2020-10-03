Gamzu in a visit to Shfar'am: Weddings endanger lives

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu and head of the coronavirus headquarters for the Arab sector Aiman Sif visited on Saturday the Arab city of Shfar'am in northern Israel.As part of their visit, Gamzu and Sif visited the city municipality and spoke to local staff. During their visit, Gamzu said that "anyone who invites people to weddings is endangering their lives.""Weddings are an epicenter for infections," Gamzu added. We must understand that anyone who invites 100, 200 or 300 people to a wedding, will end up with at least two, three or four coronavirus patients. And the chain of infection continues and there's no way of stopping it."