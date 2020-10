Gamzu warned that COVID-19 is a very sophisticated pandemic that spreads quietly and is especially prevalent among young people, and therefore the effort at the moment is to reduce the coefficient of infection among young people.

Gamzu also stressed that the tests for coronavirus detection no longer require a doctor's referral.

"The more the public is tested, the more we can cut off the chain of infection and reduce the morbidity," Prof. Gamzo said.

Israel's Coronavirus Commisioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited the city of Acre on Sunday morning and met with Mayor Shimon Lankri, his deputies Zeev Neumann and Adam Jamal, the director general of the municipality, Yaniv Ashur and heads of administration.During the meeting, Gamzu complimented the city's handling of the virus, telling them to "continue [their] fantastic work."