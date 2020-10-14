The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gamzu: We may shorten isolation time requirements soon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 17:56
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu indicated Wednesday that he will look into shortening the amount of isolation time required for people who have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a Ynet report.
In a statement, Gamzu said that it is scientifically possible to shorten the time of isolation to 10 days, provided that they receive a negative test result on the final day. "So far we have not been able to do that, because we have targeted the tests mainly for people with symptoms," he said.
"We are currently expanding the laboratory's capabilities and there is an opening for this. This will be examined by professionals, and we will issue a statement in the coming days," Gamzu concluded.

