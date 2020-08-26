Gantz accuses Netanyahu of 'dividing the people'

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz spoke to reporters from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for dividing the nation."Netahyahu is causing a rift in the country. I hope he stops it soon," Gantz said.A Likud official responded by saying that Blue and White should stop attacking Netanyahu."The State of Israel needs a functioning government right now. The daily attacks by Blue and White against Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud are not helping. We call on them to stop forming a 'government within a government' and to unite behind a common goal for the sake of Israel's citizens."