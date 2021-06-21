Gantz addresses Israeli COVID spike: Keep epidemiological centers open

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Israel, instructing that the Ellah epidemiological center remain open, after its planned closing.

Back in September, the IDF's Home Front Command established the Ella unit to carry out epidemiological investigations to curb the rise in infections.

In the past few days, several outbreaks have occurred in schools all over the country, prompting the ministry to order students in three cities to wear masks and to consider issuing a stronger recommendation to get children ages 12-15 to get inoculated.

One of the outbreaks occurred in Binyamina. Also on Monday, Gantz spoke with the Itai Weisberg, the Binyamina regional council head, promising that the "Defense Ministry will continue to help in any way it can."