Gantz and Kochavi visit Gaza Division, examine current IDF activity

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the Gaza Division on Tuesday and examined the current efforts being taken by the IDF to ensure the safety of residents living in the surrounding towns.During the visit, Ganz approved operational plans presented by Gen. Herzi Halevi, commander of the southern command and Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni, commander of the Gaza Division. "Alongside the coronavirus efforts, I'm here at the Gaza Strip in order to closely examine current IDF activity, both regarding its intelligence gathering and defensive efforts," Gantz said. "I can assure local residents that we're doing everything in our power to provide you with some peace and quiet. Sleep well, as the IDF continues its ongoing operational activity for your protection."