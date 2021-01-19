Gantz asks ultra-Orthodox MKs to let Netanyahu enforce restrictions

In a tweet on Tuesday, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz attempted to plead with MKs from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judsaism and Shas parties to allow police to enforce coronavirus restrictions, reiterating requests that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made in previous days.

"Deri, Litzman, Gafni - I know that the vast majority of the ultra-Orthodox community do not violate the lockdown restrictions, but those who do - endanger everyone," Gantz wrote.

"Please allow Bibi to apply equal enforcement in the ultra-Orthodox cities as well - this is about 'pikuach nefesh' (saving lives)."